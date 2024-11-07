The Indian Awaaz

Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attack on its communication devices

Nov 7, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Lebanon filed a complaint with the UN labour agency over deadly attacks on communication devices in September, which it blames on Israel. Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram called the attack an “egregious war against humanity, against technology, against work. The move comes after Israel escalated air raids and ground troops in southern Lebanon following sabotage attacks on pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah, killing dozens and injuring thousands. Bayram said filing the complaint was a moral obligation to prevent such crimes from being normalized. Lebanon may file additional complaints in other international forums over the extensive list of crimes committed by Israel in the country.

