USA: Joe Biden Congratulates Trump on Election Victory, Commits to Smooth Transition of Power

In the United States, President Joe Biden has reached out to President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory. In a statement released by the White House, President Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power and stressed the importance of working to unite the country. The White House also confirmed that Biden will address the nation today to discuss the election results and outline the transition process.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with President-elect Trump, extending her congratulations and assuring him of a peaceful transfer of power.