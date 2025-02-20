Sri Lanka Election Commission agrees to hold long-delayed local govt polls soon

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sri Lankan Election Commission has agreed to hold the long-delayed Local Government elections at the earliest possible date. General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukti Peramuna (JVP) Tilvin Silva informed the media yesterday after meeting election officials, that some political parties, previously rejected by voters, had recently met the commission and sought another postponement despite necessary legal provisions being in place.

Mr. Silva, along with representatives from the ruling National People’s Power, urged the commission to conduct the elections promptly.

Meanwhile, Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government A.H.M.H. Abeyratne has issued a gazette notification stating that the new term of 334 local bodies must commence by June 2, 2025.