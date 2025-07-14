Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US to send Patriot air defence munitions to Ukraine in its fight against Russia

Jul 14, 2025

US will send Patriot air defence munitions to Ukraine to help to the war-torn nation in its fight against  Russia. US President Donald Trump told the media at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland that he has not agreed on the number of  Patriot missiles to be given to Ukraine yet, but they are going to have some because they do need protection. He, however, added that the European Union is paying for it, not the US.   

Reiterating his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, US will send Patriot air defense munitions to Ukraine, which they desperately need because Putin has surprised a lot of people. Trump also said Putin talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening.  Washington’s move comes just two weeks after the U.S. decided to pause some arms deliveries to Kyiv. 

