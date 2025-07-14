​AMN

Moscow and Damascus are​ in talks on Russian ​Military bases in ​Syria. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister​, Sergey Vershinin​, said that the two countries remain in contact on the presence of Russian military bases in the Arab nation. He​ added that Russia has​ long-standing friendly relations with the Syrian people. He also said they are maintaining these contacts to find a solution that would serve the interests of Russia​ and Syria​ a​s​ well as the interests of regional stability. Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the Foreign Ministry continue​s to engage with Syria on issues related to Russian military bases and ​h​opes to come to an understanding.