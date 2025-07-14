Moscow, Damascus Hold Talks on Russian Military Bases in Syria

AMN
Moscow and Damascus are in talks on Russian Military bases in Syria. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershinin, said that the two countries remain in contact on the presence of Russian military bases in the Arab nation. He added that Russia has long-standing friendly relations with the Syrian people. He also said they are maintaining these contacts to find a solution that would serve the interests of Russia and Syria as well as the interests of regional stability. Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that the Foreign Ministry continues to engage with Syria on issues related to Russian military bases and hopes to come to an understanding.