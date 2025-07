​T​he German authorities will not send Taurus missiles to Ukraine despite Ukraine’s renewed request​. This was stated by German ​D​efence Minister​, Boris Pistorius in an interview ​ with a British Daily. He said his country ​h​as ​only six Patriot systems​ left​ and ​they can not give any more​ to them. He added that Germany​ had already ​g​iven Ukraine three such systems​.

