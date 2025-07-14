India calls for continued normalisation of ties with China for mutually beneficial outcomes

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has underlined the importance of open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China amid the complex international situation.

Dr Jaishankar held a meeting with Vice President of China, Han Zheng, in Beijing today. He highlighted that continued normalisation of ties between the two countries can produce mutually beneficial outcomes. He added that the bilateral relationship between India and China has steadily been improving since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. The Minister also expressed confidence that his discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory.

Dr Jaishnkar noted that the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is also widely appreciated in India. He said India supports a successful Chinese presidency at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Meanwhile, Dr. Jaishankar met SCO’s Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing and discussed the contribution and importance of the grouping, as well as the endeavors to modernize its working. The Minister is on a two-day visit to China to attend SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tianjin city tomorrow.