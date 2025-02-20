Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Tension in Indo-Bangla ties easing: Bangladesh foreign adviser

Feb 20, 2025

Zakir Hossain in Dhaka

Bilateral tensions between Bangladesh and India are easing, with both sides agreeing to strengthen their working relationship, said Bangladesh’s foreign adviser Touhid Hossain. Relations soured after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster on August 5 last year, but recent diplomatic engagements have improved the situation.
Speaking about his meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Hossain acknowledged ongoing tensions but noted progress after the Indian foreign secretary’s visit to Dhaka. “We agreed to resolve key issues, such as visa issuance, to advance ties,” he said. He also invited Jaishankar to visit Dhaka for a foreign minister-level meeting, stating, “Since our foreign minister has already visited India, it is now his turn. He responded positively.”


On Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Hossain clarified that while the issue was discussed informally, it remains separate from bilateral relations. “Our court has ordered her presence, and we have formally requested India’s response,” he said. Regarding the renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty, he stated that both sides could proceed if they mutually agree. On the suspension of US aid under the Trump administration, he remarked, “This is not Bangladesh-specific. We must find a way to adapt.” As diplomatic efforts continue, Bangladesh and India appear to be moving towards restoring stronger ties.

