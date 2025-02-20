India showcases labour reforms, e-Shram success at G20 employment meet in South Africa

AMN/ WEB DESK

Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra led the Indian delegation at the first G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under the South African Presidency which began on Tuesday at Port Elizabeth in South Africa. During the meeting, the Secretary highlighted India’s major reforms aimed at job creation, labour market flexibility, and comprehensive social security. She also emphasized the success of the e-Shram portal, which has registered over 300 million unorganized workers, and the modernization of ESIC and EPFO schemes. The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme was also highlighted as a key initiative to promote formal sector employment.

India’s increasing participation of women in high-growth sectors like IT, R and D, and engineering was noted as a critical driver of economic growth. Ms Dawra reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering economic inclusion and empowering its youth, recognizing them as key drivers of national and global growth.