Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India showcases labour reforms, e-Shram success at G20 employment meet in South Africa

Feb 20, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra led the Indian delegation at the first G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under the South African Presidency which began on Tuesday at Port Elizabeth in South Africa. During the meeting, the Secretary highlighted India’s major reforms aimed at job creation, labour market flexibility, and comprehensive social security. She also emphasized the success of the e-Shram portal, which has registered over 300 million unorganized workers, and the modernization of ESIC and EPFO schemes. The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme was also highlighted as a key initiative to promote formal sector employment.

India’s increasing participation of women in high-growth sectors like IT, R and D, and engineering was noted as a critical driver of economic growth. Ms Dawra reaffirmed India’s commitment to fostering economic inclusion and empowering its youth, recognizing them as key drivers of national and global growth.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP fears election delay, adopts cautious stance on govt and student leaders

Feb 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tension in Indo-Bangla ties easing: Bangladesh foreign adviser

Feb 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Election Commission agrees to hold long-delayed local govt polls soon

Feb 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Delhi: विभागों का बंटवारा, CM रेखा गुप्ता ने अपने पास रखा वित्त, प्रवेश वर्मा को PWD

21 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP fears election delay, adopts cautious stance on govt and student leaders

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tension in Indo-Bangla ties easing: Bangladesh foreign adviser

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka Election Commission agrees to hold long-delayed local govt polls soon

20 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!