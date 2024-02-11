इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2024 10:42:30      انڈین آواز
Sri Lanka and Mauritius to adopt Indian payment system UPI for seamless digital transaction

Published On: By

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth will witness the launch of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius and RuPay card services in Mauritius on Monday through video conferencing.

The launch will enable the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India. The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay Card for settlements both in India and Mauritius.

Given India’s robust cultural and people-to-people linkages with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide cross-section of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity between the countries.

