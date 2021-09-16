India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
Sports Ministry announces free registration for 2 lakh school students for Fit India Quiz

AMN

The Sports Ministry has announced free registration for two lakh school students for the Fit India Quiz. The first-ever nationwide quiz on sports and fitness, Fit India Quiz was launched on 1st of this month to create awareness about fitness and sports among school-going children. Making the quiz even more attractive for participants, every school will now be able nominate maximum two students for free for the quiz on the first cum first basis.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the announcement in this regard to increase fitness and sports awareness among school children. Mr Thakur said, the Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The nation-wide quiz has a whopping 3 crore 25 lakh rupees as prize money with the National round telecast on Star Sports. Details of participating in the Fit India Quiz is available on the Fit India website.

