Jahanvi shares lead with Lakhmehar after the second round in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi

NOIDA, 16 September;: Jahanvi Bakshi returned 3-over 75 and that gave her a share of the lead with Lakhmehar Pardesi after two rounds in the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Noida Golf Course on Thursday.

Seher Atwal and amateur Sneha Singh carded creditworthy rounds of 2-over 74 each on a day when rains and heavy ground conditions made scoring difficult once again,.

Jahanvi Bakshi, who had 78 on the first day, totalled 9-over 153 after two days, the same as Lakhmehar (75-78), who had a tough day. Seher Atwal (80-74) was tied third alongside Hitaashee Bakshi (79-75) at 10-over 154.

Though the scores have been high due to tough and wet conditions, which included a long rain stop this morning, the close tussle will make it a battle of nerves. As many as six players are within two shots and they include the winners of the last two legs of the Hero WPG Tour.

Amateur Sneha Singh (81-74) improved by seven shots in her second round to get to 11-over 155 and she trailed the twin leaders by two shots. Sneha (81-74) was Tied-fifth with Trimann Saluja (77-78) and Shweta Mansingh was seventh (80-77).

Four players Saaniya Sharma, Siddhi Kapoor, and amateurs Avani Prashanth and Nishna Patel are tied for eighth place.

The top 18 pros and five amateurs made the cut which fell at 165. Some well-known names missing out included Suchitra Ramesh, Gauri Karhade, Mehar Atwal, and amateur Vidhatri Urs.

The final round on Friday will see Lakhmehar Pardesi and Jahanvi Bakshi go out with Seher Atwal, while one group will be Trimann Saluja, amateur Sneha Singh, and Hitaashee Bakshi.

