Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Oct 2020 02:12:44      انڈین آواز

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By
SUNIL

Staff Reporter

The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and his brother archer Neeraj Chauhan who were facing financial crunch after their father, who is the only earning member of the family, lost his job due to the pandemic and the family was forced to sell vegetables to make ends meet.

Taking cognizance of the matter and looking at the financial situation of the family, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports KirenRijiju sanctioned an ex-gratia financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs each to the athletes under the PanditDeendayalUpadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons.

NEERAJ

While archer Neeraj Chauhan has won the silver medal in 50m in Senior Archery Championship 2018 and won a medal at the 65th National School Games 2020, his brother Sunil Chauhan is a Boxer and won the Gold medal at Khelo India University Games, 2020.

Boxer Sunil Chauhan, when contacted about the financial assistance, was thrilled about the news and said: “the financial help will go a long way to help me and my family and we are really thankful to the minister to helping us at the time of our need.”

Any needy sportsperson who is in financial need can apply for the assistance through the Sports Ministry’s website or can also write to myasoffice@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Training for Indian hockey teams getting momentum; captains, coach confident

File photo SPORTS DESK The Indian men and women hockey teams have resumed their training at the Netaji ...

Sports Minister sanctions Rs.5 lakhs for UP boxer Sunil Chauhan and Archer Neeraj Chauhan

SUNIL Staff Reporter The Sports Ministry has come forward to extend financial support to UP boxer Sunil ...

Indian Women’s hockey team can be medal winner at Tokyo Olympics: Dhanraj Pillay

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay feels that the national women’s team h ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!