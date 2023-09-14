Special Session Parliament to discuss many Bills including appointment of CEC

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

A five-day-long Special Parliament Session will be held from the 18th of this month. A Parliamentary Bulletin said, that on the first day a discussion on the Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories, and Learnings will be held in Lok Sabha. T

he Government has listed Bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner, and other election commissioners in the upcoming Parliament Session.

Apart from this The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, and The Post Office Bill is scheduled to be taken up for discussion during the session. The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill has been passed by Rajya Sabha and is pending in Lok Sabha.

The Post Office Bill and The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Condition of Service, and Term of Office) Bill have already been introduced in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, in a social media post, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said that amid Amrit Kaal, the Government is looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debates in Parliament.