Original copy of “Constitution of India” to be displayed to mark 75 years of Parliament journey

Special session of Parliament

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

To mark the 75 years of Parliament journey starting from Samvidhan Sabha, Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learning, the government has drawn up extravagant event in the Parliament house and decided to pull up surprise by pulling out original copy of “Constitution of India” which was hand written by Prem Bihari Narain Raizada (Saxena) and will be placed in the new Parliament Building on September 19.

According to the parliament source , special ceremonial procession will be carried out from Parliament Library and placed in the new Parliament Building, were constitution foyer have been created to place the original copy of the Constitution of India.

The original copy of Constitution of India is kept within vault-like room in the Library of the Parliament of India in New Delhi, kept on helium filled cases to maintained relative humidity throughout the year.

Meanwhile, on September 17 which is the Birthday of Prime Minister Narender Modi, National Flag hoisting ceremony will be held in the new Parliament Building. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Speaker , Om Birla will adorn the program.

Interestingly, Congress Party is likely to miss the Flag hoisting ceremony on September 17 as Congress Working Committee (CWC) is being held in Hyderabad from Sep 16 to 18.