इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2023 02:04:32      انڈین آواز

Media trial: Supreme Court directs Centre to draft manual for police briefing on criminal cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Noting that police briefing on criminal cases should not result in media trial, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Central government to prepare a new manual to lay down guidelines as to how police officers should brief media about the cases under investigation.

“The guidelines must ensure that disclosure does not result in a media trial so as to allow prejudging of the accused. Media trials are liable to result in deflection of cause of justice by impacting upon the evidence which should be adduced and its assessment by adjudicating authorities,” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Heading a bench also comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Central government – the Union Home Ministry – to prepare a manual on media briefing by police, particularly in sensitive cases, protecting the sanctity of the investigation and the rights of both the accused and the victim.

Stating that the “Biased reporting also gives rise to public suspicion that the person has committed an offence. The media reports can also violate the privacy of victims,” the bench said that the biased reporting would harm the reputations of both the accused and the victims and it has the potential of derailing the investigation.

The bench pointed to the need to maintain the “delicate balance” between the fundamental right to free speech and expression, the rights of the accused to a fair investigation, and the privacy of victims.

The court appointed senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

Pointing to the sweeping changes that have taken place since the existing manual was framed more than a decade ago, Sankaranarayanan said, “We cannot restrain the media from reporting, but the sources can be restrained because the source is the State. Even in the Aarushi case, so many versions were given to the media.”

Ordering the preparation of a fresh updated manual relating to briefing to media by police of the criminal cases under investigation, the bench said that the existing manual was over a decade old and media coverage of criminal cases has revolved since then.

It noted that both print and electronic media played an important role in such cases as it involved several layers of public interest, including the public’s right to know during an investigation, the potential impact of police disclosure on the investigation process, the rights of the accused, and the overall administration of justice.

The court gave the Union Home Ministry three-months’ time to prepare the handbook of the manual.

The bench asked the Union Home Ministry, while preparing the manual on police briefing of media, to take inputs from the Chides of the State police, Union Territories, and the National Human Rights Commission.

Posting the matter for hearing after four months in January 2024, the bench cautioned that the police briefing should guard against media trial of the cases, predetermining the guilt of the accused.

The top court direction for preparing a new manual to govern media briefing by the police of the cases under investigation, came on a public interest plea by NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberties seeking framing of guidelines for the reporting of criminal cases and encounter killings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

12 scientists selected for prestigious Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards for year 2022

India’s top annual science prize, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards were announced today after a gap of two ye ...

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart