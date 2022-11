AMN

Special PMLA Court granted bail to Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut in the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. He was arrested on 31st July 2022. Court has also granted bail to his alleged aide Pravin Raut in this case. The court had earlier reserved its order on the bail petition after hearing arguments from both sides on October 21. Mr. Raut is Rajya Sabha Member from Shivsena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party.