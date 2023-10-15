Speakers of G20 countries stress on responsible development of Artificial Intelligence and data security

Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Parliamentary Speakers of G20 countries stressed on responsible development of Artificial Intelligence and data security. Mr Birla said that in the recent Conference, some countries emphasized on reliable and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and data security. He noted that all countries stressed the need to pay attention to dimensions related to responsible AI development and data security. He further said that Artificial Intelligence should be credible and trustworthy.

Addressing media Mr Birla said that the just concluded New Delhi P20 Summit was the most successful P20 Summit ever in terms of participation of delegations. He informed that apart from the G20 countries, 10 other countries were invited to the conference, in which all the countries except one participated. He further informed that leaders of delegations from 29 countries participated in the summit. Expressing satisfaction, he noted that the New Delhi P20 conference had the highest participation ever. He also pointed out that the Pan-African Parliament participated in the P20 summit for the first time since the African Union was admitted as a member of the G20. A total of 436 delegates participated in the summit, including 48 Members of Parliament in addition to the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 and invited countries.

Birla said that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Highlighting that terrorism is a hindrance to peace and development, Mr Birla called for global peace and prosperity. He said this while addressing media in New Delhi on Sunday. The Speaker emphasised on the establishment of a peaceful and prosperous world, and said that all sources of terror have to be defeated with collective determination.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the P20 countries agreed to form a group to enhance domain knowledge for legislative drafting.