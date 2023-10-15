इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 11:16:05      انڈین آواز

Speakers of G20 countries stress on responsible development of Artificial Intelligence and data security

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that Parliamentary Speakers of G20 countries stressed on responsible development of Artificial Intelligence and data security. Mr Birla said that in the recent Conference, some countries emphasized on reliable and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence and data security. He noted that all countries stressed the need to pay attention to dimensions related to responsible AI development and data security. He further said that Artificial Intelligence should be credible and trustworthy.

Addressing media Mr Birla said that the just concluded New Delhi P20 Summit was the most successful P20 Summit ever in terms of participation of delegations. He informed that apart from the G20 countries, 10 other countries were invited to the conference, in which all the countries except one participated. He further informed that leaders of delegations from 29 countries participated in the summit. Expressing satisfaction, he noted that the New Delhi P20 conference had the highest participation ever. He also pointed out that the Pan-African Parliament participated in the P20 summit for the first time since the African Union was admitted as a member of the G20. A total of 436 delegates participated in the summit, including 48 Members of Parliament in addition to the Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Parliaments of the G20 and invited countries.

Birla said that India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Highlighting that terrorism is a hindrance to peace and development, Mr Birla called for global peace and prosperity. He said this while addressing media in New Delhi on Sunday. The Speaker emphasised on the establishment of a peaceful and prosperous world, and said that all sources of terror have to be defeated with collective determination.

The Lok Sabha Speaker informed that the P20 countries agreed to form a group to enhance domain knowledge for legislative drafting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

انرا کا اسرائیل سے غزہ میں شہریوں کے تحفظ کا مطالبہ

© UNICEF/Mohammad Ajjourغزہ میں اسرائیلی بمباری سے پھیلی تباہی کا منظر ...

غزہ کا محاصرہ: جنگوں کے بھی کچھ اصول ہوتے ہیں، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ م ...

امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہ انٹونی بلنکن نے اسرائیل-حماس تصادم کے مابین، اردن میں فلسطینی صدر محمود عباس سے ملاقات کی

@SecBlinken امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہانٹونی بلنکن نے اردن کی راجدھ ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart