Lok Sabha Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel

A cash for query complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been referred to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has alleged that she had taken bribes to ask questions in Parliament on behalf of a businessman to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sources said last week, Mr. Dubey had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard. He had accused Ms Moitra of breach of parliamentary privilege, contempt and criminal conspiracy. However, the TMC MP has denied the allegations.