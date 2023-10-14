G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit concludes successfully in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, P20 concluded in New Delhi on Saturday. India handed over the P20 Presidency to the Parliament of Brazil after successfully concluding the Ninth P20 Presidency. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed over the Presidency to the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, Mr Authur Ceasar Pereira de Lira at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, it is a matter of pride that all the parliamentarians adopted the Joint Statement during the Summit of P20, which reflects the common commitment of the parliaments.



India hosted the Summit under the broader framework of India’s G20 presidency. The theme of the P20 Summit is Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, and One Future.



On the sideline of the event, Om Birla also held talks with the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmusand Chairperson of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Mrs. Valentina Matvienko. He also met with the President of the inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco.

JOINT STATEMENT

