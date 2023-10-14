इंडियन आवाज़     15 Oct 2023 12:23:10      انڈین آواز

G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit concludes successfully in New Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit, P20 concluded in New Delhi on Saturday. India handed over the P20 Presidency to the Parliament of Brazil after successfully concluding the Ninth P20 Presidency. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed over the Presidency to the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, Mr Authur Ceasar Pereira de Lira at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, it is a matter of pride that all the parliamentarians adopted the Joint Statement during the Summit of P20, which reflects the common commitment of the parliaments. 

India hosted the Summit under the broader framework of India’s G20 presidency. The theme of the P20 Summit is Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, and One Future.  

On the sideline of the event, Om Birla also held talks with the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmusand Chairperson of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Mrs. Valentina Matvienko. He also met with the President of the inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco.

JOINT STATEMENT

file:///C:/Users/hp/Downloads/12102023%20P20%20Joint%20Statement_Negotiation%20(1).pdf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کا محاصرہ: جنگوں کے بھی کچھ اصول ہوتے ہیں، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے کہا ہے کہ غزہ م ...

امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہ انٹونی بلنکن نے اسرائیل-حماس تصادم کے مابین، اردن میں فلسطینی صدر محمود عباس سے ملاقات کی

@SecBlinken امریکہ کے وزیر خارجہانٹونی بلنکن نے اردن کی راجدھ ...

وزیر اعظم کا کہنا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا، انسانیت کو درپیش اہم چیلنجوں کا حل فراہم نہیں کر سکتی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نےکہا ہے کہ ایک منقسم دنیا کبھی بھی موج ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart