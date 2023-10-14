Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hands over P20 Presidency to Parliament of Brazil

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed over the P20 Presidency to the Parliament of Brazil on Saturday. Mr Birla handed over the Presidency to the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, Mr Authur Ceasar Pereira de Lira after successfully concluding the Ninth P20 Presidency at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.



Making the closing remarks in valedictory ceremony P20 Summit, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that it is a matter of great pride that all the parliamentarians adopted the Joint Statement during the Summit of P20, which reflects the common commitment of the parliaments. Mr Birla said that in this two-day Conference, the current global challenges were discussed. He added that it is important to how parliaments will work on the future roadmap to resolve these problems.

On the sideline of the event, Om Birla also held talks with the Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmusand Chairperson of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Mrs. Valentina Matvienko.



He also met with the President of The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Mr. Duarte Pacheco.



In a social media post, Mr Birla said India and IPU are pursuing common agenda of promoting & supporting democratic governance & building strong parliaments. He added that India has always played a vital role in maintaining world peace and welfare of humanity.