Spain Floods: King, Queen pelted with mud while visiting devastated Valencia

Spain’s King Felipe has been heckled and had mud thrown at him by agitated local during his visit to Valencia, where more than 200 people were killed in devastating floods

Survivors who have lost everything in the disaster have expressed their anger at authorities, who they say failed to warn them in time and were slow in their response, according to Daily Mail.

That fury was directed at Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia yesterday as they visited Paiporta, one of the hardest-hit towns in Valencia.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were hit in the face with mud during a visit to the flood-ravaged Valencia region. pic.twitter.com/XfSPj8RhIM — DW News (@dwnews) November 3, 2024

The tension was visible as the king stepped out of their vehicles to walk through the streets flanked by bodyguards, with protesters slinging mud and objects towards the royals.

The crowd shouted ‘murderers’ and other insults at the royals and government officials, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who had to be evacuated and had his car windows smashed by furious protesters, write the paper.

The number of dead in the catastrophe currently stands at 217, with more bodies expected to be found as the gargantuan search operation continues.

Extreme storms which caused deadly flooding across eastern Spain last week have now dumped torrential rain on Barcelona, with the city’s airport submerged and locals warned of ‘extreme danger’ as the country’s severe weather crisis continues.

Spain’s weather service has issued a red alert for ‘continuous and torrential rains’ along the Barcelona coast, telling people to stay alert and not travel ‘unless strictly necessary’.

Mobile phones screeched with an alert for ‘extreme and continued rainfall’ on the southern outskirts of the Catalonian capital, urging people to avoid any normally dry gorges or canals where they could fall victim to rising waters.

At Barcelona’s El Prat airport, shocking videos have shown water streaming into the terminal building and pouring from the ceilings, with travellers seen taking their shoes off and wading through the departures hall.