Moldovan President Maia Sandu takes lead in presidential runoff

AMN/ WEB DESK

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has taken the lead in the presidential runoff with 54.19 per cent of the vote, while her main rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, trails with 45.81 per cent. According to the Central Electoral Commission, which has counted 97.8 percent of ballots. Sandu, former head of the Party of Action and Solidarity, urged unity, peace, and independence, while Stoianoglo, backed by the Socialist Party, reiterated his support for Moldova’s European integration. The runoff followed an October 20 election in which no candidate achieved the required majority.