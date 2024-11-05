THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Moldovan President Maia Sandu takes lead in presidential runoff

Nov 4, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has taken the lead in the presidential runoff with 54.19 per cent of the vote, while her main rival, former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo, trails with 45.81 per cent. According to the Central Electoral Commission, which has counted 97.8 percent of ballots. Sandu, former head of the Party of Action and Solidarity, urged unity, peace, and independence, while Stoianoglo, backed by the Socialist Party, reiterated his support for Moldova’s European integration. The runoff followed an October 20 election in which no candidate achieved the required majority.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India assists Sri Lanka in opening new Surgical Unit 

Nov 4, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US gears up for Presidential election

Nov 4, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Algeria sign MoU on bilateral defence cooperation

Nov 4, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

EC orders transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla

November 5, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

By-polls in Kerala, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh rescheduled to Nov 20

November 5, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

MiG-29 training flight ends in crash near Agra

November 4, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather elected as Speaker of the House

November 4, 2024