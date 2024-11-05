THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India, Algeria sign MoU on bilateral defence cooperation

Nov 4, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Algeria today signed the Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) on bilateral defence cooperation. The MoU will elevate the defence partnership between both nations, fostering mutual understanding and enhancing strategic interests. It was signed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army Saíd Chanegriha in the presence of military and officials. On the concluding day of his visit to Algeria, General Anil Chauhan interacted with General of Army Saíd Chanegriha. Deliberations were held on furthering bilateral military cooperation and capacity building. Make In India initiatives and technology exchange were also discussed between both military leaders.

