US gears up for Presidential election

The US will vote tomorrow to elect its 47th President in a fierce race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic leader Kamala Harris. This election is expected to be one of the closest contests for the White House in decades. Both candidates have left no stone unturned to win over voters, particularly in key swing states. To win the election, a candidate needs 270 electoral college votes.

The latest opinion polls indicate that the outcome will be decided by results in seven battleground states: Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Republican candidate and former President Trump rallied in Kinston, North Carolina, and targeted his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, by saying that she has no vision, no ideas, and no solutions and that her only message is blaming him for various issues.

On the other hand, Democratic presidential candidate Harris vowed to end the ongoing war in Gaza, bring home hostages, and ensure Israel’s security along with the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. She made these remarks while addressing an election rally in Michigan. The remarks by Harris came at a rally in Michigan just days before the US presidential elections. During her rally, Harris also emphasized the need for a new generation of leadership in America, vowing to fight for the people and make healthcare a right, not a privilege.