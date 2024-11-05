India assists Sri Lanka in opening new Surgical Unit 

AMN/ WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and Secretary, of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health Dr P. G. Mahipala inaugurated a new Surgical Unit at the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital. The surgical unit has been built with Indian grant assistance of 300 million Lankan Rupees. The unit is expected to reduce waiting lists for surgeries at the hospital by 50 per cent and benefit nearly 5000 new patients each year, considerably improving access to quality healthcare services in the region.

India has placed importance on improving healthcare in Sri Lanka under its Neighbourhood First policy. Earlier, 300 ambulances were provided by India in setting up a country-wide 1990 Suwaseriya Emergency Ambulance Service at a total cost of more than 22.5 million USD. In addition, a 150-bed hospital at Dickoya in the plantation region and medical equipment at Vavuniya Hospital have been notable projects in recent years completed by India.