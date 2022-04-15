FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2022 07:09:15      انڈین آواز

South Western Command of Indian Army celebrates 18th Raising Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

South Western Command of the Army celebrated its 18th Raising Day in Jaipur today. A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at South Western Command Prerna Sthal (War Memorial) to pay homage to the heroes of South Western Command on the occasion of Raising Day.

Image

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command Lieutenant General A. S. Bhinder congratulated all ranks, Defence Civil Staff, Veterans, and their families on the occasion. He urged all ranks to serve the nation with dedication and perform their constitutional role in a professional manner. Established on 15th of April 2005, South Western Command is the seventh and newest command of the Indian Army, also known as Sapta Shakti Command.

Image

The South Western Command of the Indian Army was established on 15 April 2005 and became fully operational on 15 August 2005.

It was in response to the emerging threats and opportunities on the Western Indo-Pak border. It is headquartered at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder is the present commander.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart