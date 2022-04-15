South Western Command of Indian Army celebrates 18th Raising Day

AMN

South Western Command of the Army celebrated its 18th Raising Day in Jaipur today. A wreath-laying ceremony was organized at South Western Command Prerna Sthal (War Memorial) to pay homage to the heroes of South Western Command on the occasion of Raising Day.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command Lieutenant General A. S. Bhinder congratulated all ranks, Defence Civil Staff, Veterans, and their families on the occasion. He urged all ranks to serve the nation with dedication and perform their constitutional role in a professional manner. Established on 15th of April 2005, South Western Command is the seventh and newest command of the Indian Army, also known as Sapta Shakti Command.

The South Western Command of the Indian Army was established on 15 April 2005 and became fully operational on 15 August 2005.

It was in response to the emerging threats and opportunities on the Western Indo-Pak border. It is headquartered at Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Bhinder is the present commander.