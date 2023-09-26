इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2023 02:28:12      انڈین آواز

South Korea to stage its first large-scale military parade in decade on Tuesday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

South Korea will stage its first large-scale military parade in a decade on Tuesday, with weapons ranging from ballistic missiles to attack helicopters rolling through Seoul in a show of force as it takes a tougher stance against North Korea.

The parade marks the country’s Armed Forces Day, normally a muted event relative to the massive events the North has staged under leader Kim Jong Un that include strategic weapons such as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

The full-day event in Seoul will feature thousands of troops and South Korea’s home-grown tanks and self-propelled artillery as well as attack aircraft and drones, joined by 300 of the 28,500 U.S. soldiers based in the country, the Defence Ministry said.

South Korea last held a military street parade in 2013.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وحیدہ رحمان کو بھارت کے سب سے بڑے فلمی اعزاز دادا صاحب پھالکے ایوارڈ سے نوازا جائے گا

لیجنڈری اداکارہ وحیدہ رحمان کو اس سال دادا صاحب پھالکے لائف ...

وزیراعظم نے من کی بات پروگرام میں جی ٹوئنٹی اور چندریان3- مشن کی کامیابی کو یاد کیا

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج کہا ہے کہ نئی دلی میں جی ٹوئنٹی کے ...

اسرائیل سعودی عرب تاریخی امن معاہدہ طے پانے کے قریب: نیتن یاہو

UN NEWS اسرائیل کے وزیراعظم بنجمن نیتن یاہو نے کہا ہے کہ آج دن ...

MARQUEE

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart