Growing stream of ethnic Armenian refugees fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s seizure of disputed region

A growing stream of ethnic Armenian refugees are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan’s seizure of the disputed region last week.

More than 6,500 people have so far crossed into Armenia from the enclave, which is home to a majority of some 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

They left after the government in Yerevan announced plans to move those made homeless by the fighting.

The Armenian PM, Nikol Pashinyan says the ethnic cleansing of Armenians is under way. That’s happening just now, and that is a very unfortunate fact because we were trying to urge the international community on that, Nikol Pashinyan told reporters.

Azerbaijan has said it wants to re-integrate the ethnic Armenians as equal citizens. There are large traffic tailbacks on the Armenian border.

In Karabakh’s main city, Stepanakert, an explosion at a petrol station is said to have badly injured more than 200 people, local human rights ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It is not yet clear what caused the blast.

