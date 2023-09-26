North Korea allows foreigners to enter country starting Monday

AMN

North Korea announced foreigners would be allowed to enter the country starting Monday. According to a report by China’s state broadcaster CCTV. visitors will need to quarantine for two days. However there was no immediate report in North Korea’s state media about the move.

Kim Jong Un’s regime has slowly been easing up on its border curbs imposed nearly four years ago by allowing high-level delegations from China and Russia to visit in July and then sending commercial aircraft in August to Beijing and Vladivostok to return diplomats, students, and workers who had been stranded abroad due to border restrictions.

Tourists from places like China have previously been an important source of foreign currency for cash-strapped North Korea. Those visitors helped the country make transactions abroad while it remains cut off from international banking.