South Korea: Bird hit emerges as possible factor in plane crash killing 179 people

In South Korea plane crash, bird strike has emerged as a possible factor. Officials revealed that air traffic controllers warned the aircraft about bird strike risks minutes before the accident and one of the surviving crew members reportedly mentioned a bird strike after being rescued. However, authorities are still investigating the actual cause of the crash. 179 out of 181 people onboard on Jeju Air flight were confirmed dead. The dead included all 175 passengers and 4 crew members. Two crew members were rescued.

South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok declared a period of national mourning until the 4th of January over the plane crash. The disaster struck when the Boeing 737-800 flight was arriving at Muan International Airport yesterday morning. Both the black boxes have been recovered from the crashed plane, including flight data and voice records. Footage shows the plane came off the runway and crashed into a wall before bursting into flames. The Korea Airports Corporation said all flights to Muan International Airport remain cancelled.