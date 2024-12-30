The Indian Awaaz

Jaishankar on 3-day official visit to Qatar

Dec 30, 2024
EAM S Jaishankar will be on three-day official visit to Qatar from today

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will be on a three-day official visit to Qatar from today. During the visit, he will meet the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said, the visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, investment, energy, security, culture, and people-to-people, as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

