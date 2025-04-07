Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

EU Offers Zero-Tariff Deal to US, Vows to Guard Against Trade Diversion

Apr 7, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

The European Commission has offered zero-for-zero tariffs to the US. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe is ready to negotiate with Washington, as the EU has offered “zero-for-zero tariffs” for industrial goods the bloc exports to the US. Meanwhile, she said the EU will protect itself against indirect effects through trade diversion.

Ahead of a meeting with the bloc’s 27 trade ministers, the European Union’s trade chief, Maros Sefcovic has said that today’s meeting will focus on the paradigm shift in international trade.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has called for a unified European response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs ahead of a meeting with other EU ministers in Luxembourg.

EU member state Ireland has expressed concern over the possibility that the EU may respond to Trump’s tariffs with measures against the US tech industry.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the country would keep calm and fight for the best deal with the US. He said the government will also work with key partners to reduce barriers to trade across the globe.

