South Eastern Coalfields Ltd achieves 100 million tonne coal dispatch

Coal India subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited has achieved one hundred million tonne coal dispatch for 2023-24.

The Coal Ministry said this is the fastest coal dispatch achieved by the Chhattisgarh-based company since its inception. Last year, it dispatched around 85 million tonnes of coal in the same period. The Ministry said that of the total coal dispatch, more than 80 per cent went to the power plants across the country. South Eastern Coalfields Limited is one of the largest coal-producing subsidiaries of Coal India.