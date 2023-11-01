Over one lakh 72 thousand crore rupees Gross GST revenue collected in October

AMN

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October this year is over one lakh 72 thousand crore rupees. Finance Ministry said, the gross GST revenue for October is 13 percent higher than that in the same month last year. Out of the total revenue, the Central Goods and Service tax is 30 thousand 62 crore rupees, State Goods and Service tax is 38 thousand 171 crore rupees, Integrated Goods and Service Tax is 91 thousand 315 crore rupees and Cess is over 12 thousand crore rupees.

The Ministry said, the total revenue of the Centre in October after the regular settlement is 72 thousand 934 crore rupees and the States is 74 thousand 785 crore rupees.