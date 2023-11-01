इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2023 02:24:13      انڈین آواز

Govt monitoring Onion prices on a daily basis to ensure stable domestic prices

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said that the government is monitoring Onion exports and prices on a daily basis to ensure stable domestic prices.
 
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said the decision to impose a Minimum Export Price of 800 dollars per tonne on onion has shown an immediate impact of price correction in Maharashtra markets. It said that the weighted average price of Onion in Maharashtra across all the markets has declined by 4.5 per cent. It added that a similar decline was observed in consumption centres as well.
 
The Ministry said in view of increasing demand in the month of November it has started releasing Onion Buffer stock into the market both through mandi sales and discounted sales to retail consumers at centres of high prices. 

This includes retail sales through 685 Mobile retail outlets covering over 170 cities. The Ministry added that NAFED and NCCF have also started procuring an additional 2 LMT onions of kharif harvest to be distributed in high-price centres to keep the onion prices under control.

خبرنامہ

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

اسرائیل – حماس صورتحال پر آج رات اقوام متحدہ سلامتی کونسل کا ہنگامی اجلاس ہونے والا ہے

فلسطینی لڑاکوں اور اسرائیلی فورسز کے درمیان جاری لڑائیکے تن ...

معروف عالم دین طارق جمیل کے بیٹے عاصم جمیل گولی لگنے سے جاں بحق

مولانا طارق جمیل کے بیٹے نے خودکشی کی، پستول سے خود کو گولی م ...

