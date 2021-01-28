German Chancellor invites US President Joe Biden
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush
Global Coronavirus cases surpass 100 million mark
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ after being hospitalised with chest pain

Ganguly will be kept under observation for now and stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angioplasty procedure only after a 4-member medical board constituted for his treatment feels the need to do so.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ after being hospitalised with chest pain.

Ganguly will again undergo coronary angioplasty tomorrow in the presence of renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty. He was hospitalized following chest pain this afternoon.

After conducting angiogram and related tests in Kolkata today, the hospital administration issued a medical bulletin this evening in this regard. 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his concern regarding the health of Ganguly and called BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to assure him all possible help. 

SPORTS

ICC announces Player of the Month awards to recognise best performances of both male & female cricketers

Dubai The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the introduction of the ICC Player of the Mon ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

