Ganguly will be kept under observation for now and stents will be implanted on his arteries by conducting angioplasty procedure only after a 4-member medical board constituted for his treatment feels the need to do so.

WEB DESK

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is ‘stable’ after being hospitalised with chest pain.

Ganguly will again undergo coronary angioplasty tomorrow in the presence of renowned cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty. He was hospitalized following chest pain this afternoon.

After conducting angiogram and related tests in Kolkata today, the hospital administration issued a medical bulletin this evening in this regard.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his concern regarding the health of Ganguly and called BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to assure him all possible help.