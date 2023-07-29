Sourav Chakraborty joins Grand Mercure Bengaluru as Front Office Manager

With over 12+ experience in the hospitality industry across the globe, Sourav Chakraborty joins Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall to lead the front office operations of the 212 Key hotel. He brings a decade’s worth of experience in the hospitality industry, having previously worked in various reputable hotels and resorts. He has a deep understanding of customer service and the importance of creating memorable experiences for guests.

Mr. Chakraborty began his hospitality career at Hyatt in 2006 after completing his Diploma in Hotel Management at the NSHM Institute of Hotel & Tourism Management. During the course of his career, he has held key positions in the Front Office department in various hotels including Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, Airways Hotel Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Jumeirah Vittaveli Maldives, and more. He joined Accor at Novotel Chennai Chameirs Road in 2022 as Front Office Manager.

“In his new role, Sourav will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the front office, ensuring that guests receive the highest level of service during their stay. He will also be responsible for managing and training the front office team to deliver exceptional customer service and maintain the highest standards of efficiency. I have no doubt that Mr. Chakraborty’s wealth of experience and leadership skills in the hospitality industry will be a tremendous asset to our team. We look forward to his contributions and wish him a successful tenure with us,” said Mr. Sachin Maheshwary, General Manager, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall.

In his free time, Sourav enjoys cycling and long road trips.

