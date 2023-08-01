Rahul Goswami joins Franklin Templeton as CIO & MD – India AMC Fixed Income

Mumbai, August 1, 2023: Franklin Templeton is pleased to announce senior management appointments in the India AMC Fixed Income team and the India Alternatives business.

Rahul Goswami has joined Franklin Templeton effective August 1, 2023 as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) & Managing Director (MD) – India AMC Fixed Income. Rahul will oversee the fixed income functions of the locally managed and distributed debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Rahul was the CIO of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Asset Management. Rahul brings a wealth of experience from his time at well-regarded asset management firms and banks. He will be supported by a seasoned group of fixed income investment professionals at Franklin Templeton. He has over 24 years’ experience managing fixed income funds investing in government securities, corporate bonds, besides monitoring key economic developments.

Santosh Kamath, current Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of India AMC Fixed Income funds will assume a new role as the President and CIO of Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments India Pvt. Ltd (Alternatives) effective August 1, 2023. The India Alternatives business led by Santosh will initially focus on alternative credit, covering listed and unlisted corporate bonds and structured credit. This will complement and expand Franklin Templeton’s global alternatives capabilities and allow for more diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of clients in India.

Commenting on the appointments, Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton–India,said, “We thank Santosh for the contributions he has made to our India business since joining the firm in 2006. In his new role as President and CIO of Franklin Templeton’s Alternatives business in India, Santosh’s focus will be on developing and launching Credit Alternatives products targeted at the sophisticated investor.”

He added, “As we embark on a new phase of growth in India, we are excited to have Rahul bring his tremendous experience and strong track record in the industry to Franklin Templeton to lead our fixed income capabilities. Rahul will work closely with me in formulating the India fixed income strategy and I am confident that this strategic addition to our India leadership team will provide exceptional value to our clients in the fixed income space.”

Rahul Goswami, CIO & MD, India Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton, said, “I am delighted to join Franklin Templeton, a well-known and respected brand with a strong track record spanning nearly three decades. This is my second stint with the firm, and I look forward to working with the team to expand the existing suite of fixed income funds as we look to grow our India fixed Income business.”

Santosh Kamath, President & CIO of Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments India said, “I am excited to take on the new role to lead our foray into the Alternative credit space. We believe Alternate Funds are likely to witness strong growth as they offer high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with additional sources of yield and diversification in portfolios. Franklin Templeton is one of the largest managers of alternative assets globally, with USD 257.2 billion in alternate assets under management as of June 30, 2023 and we are confident of building a strong alternatives business in India.”