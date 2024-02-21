इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2024 09:29:33      انڈین آواز
Sonowal launches national-level project of health screening and management through Ayurveda

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal today launched a national-level project of health screening and management through Ayurvedic interventions in New Delhi.

The project aims to benefit over 20 thousand tribal people. Under the project, screening of the general health condition of the students enrolled in classes 6th to 12th will be done. The screening will be carried out in selected 55 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools spread across 14 states of the country. As per the Ministry, the special focus is on anemia, Haemoglobinopathies, Malnutrition, and Tuberculosis. Efforts will be made to inculcate healthy lifestyle practices among students as per the principles of Ayurveda. 

The intervention will be carried out by the 16 peripheral units of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, and ICMR-National Institute of Research in Tribal Health, Jabalpur in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

