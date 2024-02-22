Health Minister Mandaviya Launches WHO’s Global Initiative on Digital Health

@PIB_India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today virtually addressed the public launch event of the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH). The GIDH is a WHO managed network which was unanimously adopted by all G20 countries, invited countries and international organizations.

It was collectively launched as a key deliverable of India’s G20 Presidency during the Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gandhinagar last year. Addressing the session, Dr Mandaviya said, India’s collaboration with the WHO on the GIDH is a testament of our shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem. He saoid, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration of the G20 Summit also welcomed the establishment of GIDH within the framework of the WHO. He said that the GIDH will allow the democratization of digital health technologies in national digital health transformation particularly the Global South. He added that the success of the GIDH also requires strong regional cooperation. The Union Health Minister also highlighted “India’s ground-breaking digital health transformations, particularly through the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which promotes healthcare digitization and creates an interoperable digital ecosystem”.