इंडियन आवाज़     17 Nov 2022 11:06:01      انڈین آواز

Social media platforms using crowdfunding to fund terror activities: NIA chief

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta, today said that India has evidence of social media platforms using crowdfunding measures to fund terror activities.

The chief of the federal anti-terror agency said the misuse of social media platforms was an issue that needed to be discussed at the third “No Money for Terror Conference” (NMFT) which India would be hosting from November 18-19.

He said the funds reached the organisations through hawala and other channels namely, cash couriers and crowdfunding.

Representatives of 78 countries are said to be participating in the two-day conference which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said it was a battle to be fought, and the country has to strengthen its infrastructure, mechanisms, and frameworks to fight this menace of global terrorism and its financing.

To a question on the inclusion of social media platform regulation in the agenda of the terror financing conference, Gupta said social media platforms are being used to raise financing, funding or as crowdfunding platforms.

“We do have evidence of this kind of thing happening. This is an issue that needs to be discussed because such platforms are being used for raising finances which are being used in terror activities,” he said.

