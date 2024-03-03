इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2024 11:23:01      انڈین آواز
Smriti Irani issues Haj guidelines for current year and launches Haj Suvidha mobile App

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani released Haj Guide 2024 and launched Haj Suvidha Mobile Application today in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said various Ministries in NDA government have taken coordinated efforts to provide a smooth and convenient Haj pilgrimage to people.

She said that last year, more than four thousand women successfully went for Haj under Lady without Mehram (LWM) category. She said this year, over 5000 women have applied under LWM category for Haj.

The Minister said the central government is continuously striving to improve the Haj experience for the Indian Haj pilgrims. She said Haj Suvidha Mobile App will aid the pilgrims in providing their location to officials in case of any need. Ms Irani said the App will help pilgrims to locate the nearest health facilities in times of need. 

