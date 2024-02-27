Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Safiqur Rahman Barq passes away

Lok Sabha MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Burq passed away today. He was 94. Shafiqur Rahman was the oldest MP in the Lok Sabha. He has been MLA four times and MP five times. He reached Parliament for the first time by winning the Lok Sabha elections in 1996 on Samajwadi Party ticket.Born on 11 July 1930, Barq started political career with Chaudhary Charan Singh. During the formation of Samajwadi Party, he worked closely with Mulayam Singh Yadav and was also called the founder member of SP. Shafiqur Rahman was also the convenor of Babri Masjid Action Committee. Shafiqur Rahman Burke was known across the country for raising the voice of the Muslim community.