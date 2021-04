WEB DESK

Singapore and Hong Kong have agreed to open a travel bubble from 26 May between the two cities.

The long delayed travel bubble was first slated to begin in November, but was suspended after a sudden spike of Covid infections in Hong Kong.

If it goes ahead, this travel bubble will be the second major air route in the region after Australia and New Zealand resumed flights last week.

It is expected to provide a boost to the tourism sectors of both cities.