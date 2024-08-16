THE INDIAN AWAAZ

 Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates National Pest Surveillance System

Aug 16, 2024

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) in New Delhi on Thursday. Mr Chauhan highlighted that through NPPS, the farmers will be able to know different types of insecticides and pesticides and save their crops from their harmful effect. On the occasion, Mr Chauhan also interacted with many farmers who are the beneficiaries of the various schemes being implemented by the Central Government. Around Five Hundred farmers were present in the event.


Recently, the Central Government released One Hundred Nine high-yielding, climate-resilient, and bio-fortified crop varieties. 

