THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India commits to ensure larger role of Global South in development: FM Sitharaman at 3rd Voice of Global South Summit

Aug 17, 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that India is committed to ensuring that the Global South takes on a larger role in shaping global development governance. In her address at the Finance Ministers’ Session of the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit, Mrs. Sitharaman sought the continued collaboration of participants in deepening their efforts to maximise collective impacts.

She also drew their attention to a pressing challenge that hinders developing economies from achieving their development goals. She said a recent report revealed that the implementation of many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in developing economies is stagnating, with some indicators even regressing. She added that the SDG financing gap is estimated at four trillion US dollars annually for developing countries.

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

UCC or Secular Civil Code is neither desirable nor acceptable: AIMPLB

August 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Trek route to Kedarnath reopens after 15-Day repair

August 17, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

South Africa calls for global support to combat Mpox outbreak in Africa

August 17, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Oil prices dips to $80 as China’s slowing economy demands concern

August 17, 2024