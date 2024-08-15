“India can become organic food basket of world” PM Modi bats for reforms in farm sector

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for major reforms in the agricultural sector and emphasized efforts to improve the lives of farmers across India.

Speaking on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, PM praised farmers for embracing organic farming and expressed his vision for India to become the world’s organic food basket. “We need to reform the farm sector. Today we are giving easy loans, tech, and valuation of produce,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the government’s initiatives to support farmers.

PM emphasized the growing importance of organic food, saying, “Organic food is a need. We can become the organic food basket of the world. We must strive to make the lives of farmers better.” He said that the government has made provisions for organic farming in the budget, recognizing its significance for both farmers and the environment.

The Prime Minister also highlighted two key developments accelerating India’s progress: the creation of modern infrastructure and improvements in ‘ease of living’. He stressed that these factors have contributed significantly to the nation’s advancement.

Reflecting on the reforms implemented over the past decade, PM Modi said, “People waited for reforms, we got an opportunity and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials, our reforms are not for small praise it is for making the country strong.” He said that these reforms have boosted the self-confidence of youth, encouraging them to take “giant leaps” in various fields.

The Prime Minister reiterated his vision of a developed India by 2047, urging the nation to work towards this goal. “If 40 crore Indians could break the shackles of colonial rule, then 140 crore Indians of my family can do wonders if they take one pledge,” PM said, drawing a parallel between the freedom struggle and the current push for development.

The Independence Day celebration marked Modi’s 11th address from the Red Fort, making him the third Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi to achieve this milestone.