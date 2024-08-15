AIBA seeks probe into Hindenburg report as international conspiracy

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged international conspiracy to hurt India’s growth trajectory through the malicious Hindenburg report. The AIBA has written to the central government urging it to conduct a comprehensive probe into the report’s origins and implications.

The AIBA claimed the Hindenburg report is part of an intentional effort orchestrated by India’s enemies at a time when the country is experiencing economic growth and stability. AIBA Chairman Adish C. Aggarwala alleged that the Hindenburg report could be part of a strategy by hostile countries aimed at undermining the Union government and major business enterprises in India.

The AIBA Chairman added that he sees no merit in Hindenburg’s latest allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch. He said that Hindenburg Research and its reports lack credibility.