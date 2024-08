U.S. indexes closed up on Tuesday and hit a near two-week high after softer producer prices data reinforced bets of an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Major US markets were trading in green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.04 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 2.4 percent.